66 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 15 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has announced that 66 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

According to today’s updated COVID-19 dashboard, the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 2,168.

Of these, however, only 773 cases are currently active including 15 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 758 persons in isolation.

Additionally, some 1,331 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 64.

Only on Friday, the Health Ministry reported that two additional persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died.

The latest fatalities are a 71 -year-old male from Barima/Waini (Region 1) and a 63-year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4).

Both men died while receiving medical care. According to the Ministry, samples were collected from both victims at the time of their admission and the results subsequently came back positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 11,913 persons have been tested for COVID-19 to date in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard