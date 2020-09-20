Zeelught man struck, kills woman after falling asleep behind wheels

A 44-year-old resident of Zeelught, East Bank Essequibo, struck and killed a female pedal cyclist after falling asleep while driving on the Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, Public Road.

The dead woman has been identified as 39-year-old Somattie Persaud, a fish vendor of Lot 75 Mandal Street, Zeeburg, WCD.

The accident occurred sometime around 15:20h today Saturday, September 19, 2020.

According to police reports, Persaud was riding on the Zeeburg Public Road heading in the western direction while the motor car was behind her proceeding in the same direction, at a normal rate of speed.

It was reported that the driver reportedly fell asleep and only awoke when he felt an impact. Upon exiting the vehicle, he observed that he was stationary at a concrete fence on the southern side of the road and a female with a bicycle was seen lying on the southern grass parapet motionless with injuries about her body.

The driver was assisted by a passerby who took the female to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead whilst treating her.

Persaud’s body was escorted to Ezekiel Mortuary for storage pending a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver was arrested and placed into custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted on him but no trace of alcohol was found.

Investigations are ongoing.