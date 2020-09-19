BREAKING: 2 inmates shot during disturbance at Lusignan Prison

Two inmates of the Lusignan Prison were this afternoon shot by Prison Officers during an unrest at the facility.

Police Public Relations Officer, Royston Junor Andries, confirmed that two prisoners are injured and en route to the hospital for treatment.

“The injuries are not life-threatening; that was the last update I got,” he told INews.

According to the POlice PRO, “the unrest has been controlled to an extent… but we have to await an update from the Commander [Khali Pareshram] who in on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuel, has indicated that he is heading up to the facility and will provide updates at a later time.

Only earlier this week, a disturbance erupted at the E.C.D facility after two inmates were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is a developing story. INews will provide more details as it unfolds