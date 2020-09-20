65th COVID-19 death, 101 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced another death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana up to 65.

In a statement today, the Ministry said “…as of 15:00h on September 20, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

This latest fatality is a 51 -year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry today also reported a whopping 101 new cases.

This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana up to 2,269. There are currently 866 active cases, including 16 persons in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 850 in isolation.

To date, some 1,339 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while over 12,000 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Guyana.