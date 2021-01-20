65 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in Guyana over the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 7015.

Of these, however, only 579 cases are currently active. This includes seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the other 572 persons in isolation.

In addition, there are also 22 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 170, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date has gone up to 6266.