63 COVID-19 cases now recorded in Guyana

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that there are now 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guyana, inclusive of six deaths.

A total of 283 persons have been tested during the period February 26 to April 17.

According to the Ministry’s figures, 15 persons are in institutional quarantine while 48 are in isolation.

There are now four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the 63 positive COVID-19 cases, four were imported and the other 59 persons contracted the disease in Guyana.

Of all the confirmed cases, 87.7% comes from Region Four – with majority of the cases in the capital city, Georgetown.

The Ministry said the 30–49 age group is where there are the highest numbers of positive cases, with a 4:1 ratio of males to females.