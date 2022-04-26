62-Y-O mechanic dies in Mabura Trail accident

A mechanic was on Monday killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling turned turtle along the Mabura Trail, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Dead is 62-year-old Randy Lee of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

At the time of the accident, the other occupants of the vehicle were Bhisham Hiralall, also called “Ryan”, 30, of Number Seven Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB); Bhoodnarine Ramgobin, called “Mokesh”, 41, of 16th Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Conrad Gibson, 55, of Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Jailal, called “Naresh”, 34, of Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police stated that on the day in question about 14:30h, the motor pick-up bearing registration number GNN 3286 was proceeding along the Number 58 Mabura trail at an allegedly fast rate of speed when the driver suddenly pulled right to avoid a pothole.

In so doing, Lee reportedly lost control of the pick-up, which toppled several times before turning turtle along the roadway.

As such, the driver and occupants of the pick-up sustained injuries to their bodies. Lee was picked up in an unconscious state, along with the other occupants, by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was taken to a nearby funeral parlour to await a post-mortem. The other occupants of the pick-up were all treated for bruises and sent away. An investigation is underway.