Businessman pays for house lots, house for single mothers

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, businessman Azruddin Mohamed on Monday surprised three single-parent mothers by paying off for their lands and a turn-key home with Central Housing and Planning Authority.

The beneficiaries are Radha Beharry of Grassfield, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Shavannie Sookraj also of Grassfield, Lusignan, ECD, and Rashuana Harris of BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In the case of Sookraj and Beharry, their allotted house lots were fully paid for by the businessman while Harris had her turn-key home paid for in full.

This definitely put smiles on the faces of the women who thanked him for his timely intervention. The women and their children were also invited to the businessman’s Houston, Greater Georgetown Estate where the official documents were handed over to them.

The young entrepreneur believes that with Mother’s Day approaching and taking into consideration the struggles of single-parent mothers in Guyana, it is fitting to do his part to bring happening in their lives.

He also feels that it is a part of his corporate responsibility to society.

As such, he extended best wishes to the hard-working women and even men who have been both a mother and a father to their children. These parents would have made the sacrifice to provide for their children despite the many challenges.