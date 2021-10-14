6 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 857.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|56
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|73
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|October 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|79
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 13
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|4
|Barima-Waini
|October 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|68
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 13
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|38
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 13
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34132.
See full dashboard below: