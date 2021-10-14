6 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 857.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica October 13 Unvaccinated Male 73 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 13 Unvaccinated Male 79 Demerara-Mahaica October 13 Fully Vaccinated Male 4 Barima-Waini October 13 Unvaccinated Male 68 East Berbice-Corentyne October 13 Unvaccinated Female 38 East Berbice-Corentyne October 13 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34132.

See full dashboard below: