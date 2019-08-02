54-Y-O dies after struck down by “racing” cars

A 54-year-old man is now dead and another woman injured after they were struck down by one of two speeding motorcars that were allegedly “racing” along the Number 42 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The incident occurred Thursday morning at around 06:30hrs.

Gregory Stanley of Number 42 Village was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The injured woman, who remains hospitalised, is unidentified.

Reports are that Stanley had been standing on the corner of the Public Road waiting to cross when the two motorcars were heading in his direction at a fast rate.

One of the drivers attempted to overtake the other car but forced himself back into his lane after another car was coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, one of the drivers allegedly lost control, skidded off the roadway, and slammed into a parked car before hitting Stanley and the female cyclist who was close to him.

Stanley and the injured female were both rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, but upon his arrival at the health facility, Stanley was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the female was immediately admitted to that hospital for emergency treatment as a result of the severity of her injuries, but was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles, when contacted, confirmed that the two drivers of the motorcars who were involved in the fatal accident were said to have been racing with each other on the roadway.

Both drivers are in police custody. They were found to be above the prescribed alcohol limit when tests were conducted.