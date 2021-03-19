50,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine expected in 2 weeks

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony says the first 50,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine are expected to arrive in the country in two weeks.

“We have put in a purchase order for 200,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine. Within a two-week period, we should have the first 50,000 doses arriving in Guyana,” Dr Anthony explained during today’s Covid-19 update.

To date, over 15,000 persons have been vaccinated. The vaccines are currently being offered to frontline healthcare workers and persons who are 60 years and older.

Advisor to the Health Minister Dr Leslie Ramsammy had revealed that from next week, the campaign will be opened to individuals aged 50 and above.

Moreover, he said government’s aim is to inoculate 50,000 persons by April 11.

The Government has already received 103,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the latest being a batch of 80,000 of the AstraZeneca from India. It received 20,000 doses of Sinopharm from the People’s Republic of China and 3,000 of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados.

The Government is awaiting a consignment of 104,000 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, and 149,000 doses under a CARICOM-African Union purchase agreement.