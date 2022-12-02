50-Y-O mentally-ill man wanted for murdering elderly aunt

Police are looking for a 50-year-old mentally-ill man who allegedly hammered his 76-year-old aunt to death today at her Princes Street, Georgetown house.

Dead is Audrey Statia Elizabeth Harris who resided at the house with her husband and the nephew, whom she had taken care of since he was a child. The suspect occupied by the bottom flat of the two-storey structure while Harris and her husband, a labourer, lived in the top flat.

At around 07:00hrs, the husband left for work, leaving his wife and her nephew at home. At around 09:00hrs, the victim’s niece said she was on her way to work when she received a call from her aunt’s neighbour, informing her of a commotion at the residence.

The niece then instructed the neighbour to investigate and upon doing so, the neighbour found the pensioner motionless in the yard. The niece said she rushed to the scene. Police were summoned.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim had an argument because she had wanted the suspect to be removed from the house, and the suspect refused. Information also revealed that the suspect is ‘mentally ill’, and during the argument, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt the victim two stabs on both sides of her neck. At the time also, the victim was armed with a hammer. The victim then fell to the ground helplessly, and the suspect was seen running out from the yard and escaping in an unknown direction,” police said a in a statement on the matter.

The victim was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Checks were made for the suspect, but he was not contacted. Investigations are continuing.