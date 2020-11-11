50 Amerindian youths get scholarships to attend UG

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MOAA) has announced that 50 youths from hinterland villages across the country have been awarded with scholarships to attend the University of Guyana.

The scholarships were awarded through the Ministry of Public Service, a statement from the MOAA noted.

During a recent outreach in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region on Monday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai explained that the 50 youths represent 25% of the 200 scholarships that are being awarded to students this year.

“I have received correspondence from the Public Service Ministry stating that the children we helped apply for scholarships to the University of Guyana, were successful this year and it is probably breaking records,” the Minister said.

This, Minister Sukhai said, is significant because it shows that Amerindians are competing with the rest of the nation’s youths to qualify themselves at the nation’s highest educational institution.

“We really worked with those students who were awaiting their results and waiting to be accepted into the University of Guyana. We were calling the University every day and we are happy that 50 of the students were successful. So, if every year we can get that same amount into the University, we will have a high number of Amerindians and hinterland students getting scholarships,” the Minister said.

Additionally, under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Hinterland Scholarship Programme, students who were successful at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be given the opportunity to attend secondary schools on the coastland.

Tertiary-level students also received scholarships to attend the Government Technical Institute (GTI), the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Carnegie School of Home Economics, the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, and the Guyana Industrial Training Centre.