5 more die from COVID, death toll now stands at 840  

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported that five more persons have succumbed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), thus taking Guyana’s death toll to 840.

The patients reportedly were all admitted at various medical institutions with COVID-19-like symptoms, and died while receiving care. Samples taken at the time of their admission all subsequently returned positive tests.

Of the five new deaths, three of the persons were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and a 57-year-old man from Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica) was fully vaccinated.

However, new statistics provided by the Ministry shows that 130 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 33,696, with 27 persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nine in institutional quarantine, and 148 in institutional isolation.