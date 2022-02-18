5 elderly persons succumbed to COVID-19

Five elderly persons have died from the novel coronavirus in Guyana, the Health Ministry reported on Friday. The country’s death toll has moved to a whopping 1,208.

Those who succumbed included four females: an 87-year-old from Region Six; an 82-year-old from Region Four; a 72-year-old from Region Three; and an 81-year-old from Region Four. The fifth fatality is an 87-year-old male from Region Four.

Three of these persons were unvaccinated while the status of the other two are unknown. These deaths were reported between February 15 and February 18, 2022.

News statistics showed that 48 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours propelling confirmed cases to 62,585 – 20,808 males and 33,777 females.

With 864 patients in home isolation, 77 are still in institutional isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. Some 60,425 persons have since recovered.

From the 1,159 active infections in the country, 81 persons are hospitalized. This includes 61 cases at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Eleven persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).