5 charged for beating West Berbice man to death

Five persons, including a teenager, were remanded to prison this morning over the murder of a West Coast Berbice (WCB) man, 54-year-old Bheem Evans, who was beaten to death last weekend.

The accused as: Brian Evans called “Black Boy”, 22, unemployed of #11 Village, WCB; Ryan Dhanraj, 27, unemployed of Block D Waterloo, Bath Settlement, WCB; James David, 18, a labourer of #12 Village, WCB; Samuel Vanbrook called “Chucky”, 22, unemployed of Waterloo, Bath Settlement, and Leeward Chung called “Boysie”, 22, unemployed of Bath Settlement.

The men were charged with the offence of Murder Contrary to Common Law.

They appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh, who read the indictable charge to them. They were not required to plea and were remanded to prison.

The matter was postponed to December 8, 2021, for report.

On Saturday at around 23:50h, 54-year-old Bheem Evans called “Lyio” of #11 Village Squatting Area, WCB, was beaten to death by the group of men after he was accused of steal jewellery from their home.

The attackers had first pounced on Evans’ son, Tishan Persaud, and beat him. Sometime after, the now dead man hear of what transpired and went to his son’s aid.

Upon his arrival, the suspects said to Evans “Is you we want” and started to beat him, demanding that he tell them where the alleged missing jewellery is.

But Evans denied taking them. Despite this, the four suspects wrapped the 54-year-old man in a rice sack and carried him about 300 feet into another street.

They then threw the injured man on the grass parapet and told his son to take him home.

However, Persaud went to the Fort Wellington Police Station, instead, and reported the matter. He then took the Police to the area and showed them where his father was lying.

Evans was picked up by Police in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.