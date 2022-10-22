$447.8M contract signed for Deeds and Commercial Registries Headquarter in Essequibo

On Friday 21st October 2022, the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA)

signed a contract for the construction of a building to house the Deeds and Commercial

Registries Authority in Essequibo, Region 2.

Currently, the agency is housed at the Supreme Court Building, Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

JAICAM Constructions and Services Inc. was awarded the GUY$447,862,666 contract which will see the construction of a new 4 storied building next door to the Supreme Court building at Suddie.

In attendance at the signing were the Regional Chairman, Vima DaSilva, Regional Vice

Chairman, Humace Oudit, Regional Executive Officer Sussane Saywack, Chairman of

DCRA Board, Ramesh Seebarran, Board Members, Hemwant Persaud; Registrar of

Deeds Azeena Baksh, Registrar of Commerce, Reza Manraj, Deputy Registrar of

Commerce Anessa Chow, Assistant Registrar Andrew Muridall and staff of the Deeds

Sub-Registry, Essequibo.

In 2001, the Government of Guyana took the decision to expand the services provided

by these agencies to Region 2, therefore making it easier for citizens to access

information regarding ownership of their lands; process the transfer of properties held

under transport, register powers of attorney, deed poll’s and other miscellaneous deeds; mortgage their properties and register their businesses.

Over the years, it was recognised that due to the growing number of transactions and

the need to expand commercial services there was need for a permanent location with

adequate space.