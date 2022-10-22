12 homeless after fire guts Regent Street guest house

At least 12 persons are now homeless or jobless following an early morning fire at the Regent Guest House and Restaurant in Georgetown, today. The blaze at Lot 148 Regent Road, Bourda property was reported to the Guyana Fire Service at about 02:55 hours. According to the Guyana Fire Service, water tenders from the Central, Alberttown and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location. The structure involved was a three-storey wooden and concrete building. The top and first floors of the building were destroyed as a result of the fire.

Additionally, one black tank, one drum and a quantity of pvc ceiling and guttering were also destroyed due to radiated heat from the blaze.

Four jets working a water relay system from an open water source along with a hydrant were used to extinguish the fire.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the fire.

However, the GFS indicated that the building was not equipped with fire alarms or extinguishers.

“Firefighters also had difficulty gaining access to the building due to its design and the fact that it was heavily grilled which hampered firefighting and delayed the extinguishing of the fire,” the Fire Service said.

Nevertheless, it was reported that there was no loss of life or injuries as a result of the fire.

Meanwhile, at the scene later today, persons who were staying at the Guest House – mostly on a permanent arrangement – gathered outside the building with their belongings and other furniture that were salvaged – as they contemplate their next move.