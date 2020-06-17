44-Y-O woman terrorised, robbed during Kuru Kururu home invasion

A housewife of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, was on Tuesday terrorised and robbed by three armed bandits who broke into her home.

Joann Kellman, 44, was reportedly beaten by the armed men, who demanded money and other valuables.

Based on information received, on the day in question at about 13:00hrs, the men held the woman at gunpoint while she was in her bedroom.

She was reportedly dragged from the bedroom as the men made their demands.

As she was kept hostage by one of the bandits, the others collected a 49-inch TCL television, an HP laptop, a Nintendo PS4, and a yellow metal ring. Not satisfied, they also relieved the woman of a sum of cash.

According to Police, the perpetrators then made good their escape in a Nissan Tida motor car that belonged to one of the occupants of the home.

The vehicle was later discovered by Police at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Up to press time, no arrests had been made, but the Police were continuing their investigations.