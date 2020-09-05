43 new COVID-19 cases; 16 patients in ICU

Guyana has recorded 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 1,459.

This was revealed by the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

Of the 1,459 cases, only 492 are currently active. These include a record 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and 476 victims in isolation, that is, 53 in institutional isolation and 423 in home isolation.

Additionally, there are currently 99 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 46, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease have increase to 921.

To date, a total of 9,337 person have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for updated COVID-19 dashboard: