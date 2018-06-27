40yrs each for couple that killed miner in 2014

Vishawantie Ragnauth, 38; and her reputed husband, Nyron Thakurdyal, 39, were on Tuesday sentenced to 40 years each in prison for murdering Ragnauth’s uncle in 2014.

Their sentences come two weeks after being found guilty of the murder of 39-year-old miner Sunil Ramsundar on December 26, 2014, at Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

Moments after Justice Sandil Kissoon disclosed the term of imprisonment; the woman fell to her seat in tears and was escorted out of the courtroom in the same emotional state. Her accomplice, meanwhile, was emotionless.

Ragnauth had earlier told the court that she was sorry for what happened and begged for forgiveness, while fellow killer Thakurdyal expressed his remorse and sympathy, telling the court he wanted to be a “constructive father” to his six children.

After attorney Nigel Hughes’ plea of mitigation, Justice Kissoon indicated that rather than 60 years, he started at a base of 50 years, in keeping with a recent Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling. He subtracted a total of 10 years for time spent on remand, expression of remorse and Hughes’ plea which had appealed for mercy.

The facts of the matter stated that Ramsundar was killed after he attempted to settle a dispute between his sister, his niece and his niece’s reputed husband. Around 22:00h on that fateful night, Ramsundar’s sister was being assaulted by her daughter Vishawantie and her partner, Nyron.

At that time, the now deceased man asked his sister why she was crying, and upon learning about the assault, the man approached his niece for an explanation. However, this quickly turned into a heated argument, during which Ramsundar was stabbed about his body. Nyron Thakurdyal held the man while Vishawantie stabbed him.

An eyewitness said that she passed the kitchen knife to her spouse who completed the attack.

Ramsundar collapsed on the spot and was pronounced dead on arrival to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. After the duo stabbed the man, they ran away and flagged down a passing car. That vehicle happened to be that of an off-duty Policeman who said he heard the male offender say via his cellphone that he just “jook-up” someone. He then drove them in the Wales Police Station where they were subsequently arrested.

The late Ramsundar was described as a hard-working individual.