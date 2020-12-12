40 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Guyana has recorded 40 new novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has now gone up to 5,879 – 3,037 males and 2,842 females.

However, only 681 of these cases are currently active. This includes six patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 675 persons in isolation.

There are also 33 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 154, some 5,044 recoveries have been recorded to date.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard