4-year-old perishes in Tucville fire

A four-year-old boy perished on Friday last after a fire destroyed a Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown home. The child has been identified only as Jemel.

Based on reports received, the child and two other siblings were at home when the fire started. His two other siblings managed to escape, but he was reportedly trapped in the building.

While details on the fire and the child’s death are still sketchy, this publication visited the area today and the house was completely gutted.

When contacted, the Guyana Fire Service said it was unaware of the fatal fire, and promised that an investigation would be launched.

The incident came to light after a plea for assistance was issued on social media.

This is the second person for the year who perished as a result of a fire.

Two months ago, a 75-year-old man died after a fire of unknown origin ripped through his home located at Lot 27-34 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The fire also destroyed a workshop that had been in existence for over 100 years.

The dead man, Oscar Liddell, a joiner, had previously operated a workshop in the bottom flat of his two-storey building. The workshop is now being run by his son Oscar Liddell Jr.

The younger Liddell, who lives nearby, said he was asleep at the time of the fire, and was awakened by a neighbour from the next street, calling out that there was smoke coming from the kitchen.

According to Liddell, when he got out of bed and realised what was happening, he went to his verandah and threw the keys to his father’s house to one of the neighbours who had gathered in front of the burning building.

He then rushed over to his father’s front door and went inside while a neighbour entered from the back door, but the smoke was very thick.

However, he braved the heat and smoke in an attempt to rescue his father, but his efforts proved futile. As a result, the elderly man lost his life.