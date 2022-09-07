4-year-old found dead in abandoned car

Police in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) have launched an investigation into the death of a four-year-old child who was found in an abandoned car on Tuesday.

Dead is Kamal Ramsammy. Reports are that the child’s mother, who had to work the night shift at a popular hotel and bar in Mahdia, left him in the care of his grandmother.

This publication was told that when the mother returned home from work at about 10:30h on Tuesday morning, she enquired whether the child was sent to school.

It was then that family members in the house realized that the child was missing. This led to a search of the area during which the lad was found in a car.

He was pulled from the vehicle in an unconscious state and taken to the Mahdia Hospital where doctors attempted to revive him.

A relative told this publication that the child temporarily became responsive and called for his mom but died shortly after.