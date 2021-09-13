4 more unvaccinated women die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 12, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 687.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Fully Vaccinated Partially Vaccinated Unvaccinated Unknown Female 78 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 13 Unvaccinated Female 62 Mahaica-Berbice September 12 Unvaccinated Female 46 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 12 Unvaccinated Female 87 Demerara-Mahaica September 13 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 123 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 28,099.

There are 153 persons in institutional isolation, 3011 in home isolation, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 24,222.