4 more Covid deaths, 83 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 16, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 965.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 50 East Berbice-Corentyne November 16 Fully Vaccinated Female 30 Mahaica-Berbice November 16 Unvaccinated Female 62 Demerara-Mahaica November 17 Unvaccinated Male 67 Demerara-Mahaica November 12 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 83 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,999.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 56 in institutional isolation, 1,988 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 33,970.