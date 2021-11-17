Over 230 fire hydrants in Georgetown inoperable

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS), at the direction of President Dr Irfaan Ali, is now responsible for the inspection, maintenance and operation of all fire hydrants across the city.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, Chief Fire Officer, Kalamadeen Edoo and other officials today inspected several hydrants to assess their operability.

To date, 356 fire hydrants have been inspected following a collaboration with the GFS and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Of the total mentioned, 121 hydrants are fully functional but are in need of maintenance such as painting.

A total of 235 are inoperable with 182 requiring minor repairs and 53 in need of major repairs.

“Fire hydrants play a vital role in saving lives and property in the event of a fire,” the GFS said as it urged members of the public “to do their part to ensure these hydrants remain operable and accessible at all times.”

“Do not block fire hydrants. Unobstructed access to fire hydrants shall be maintained at all times. The fire department shall not be deterred or hindered from gaining immediate access to fire hydrants. Citizens are also urged to ensure fire hydrants are protected and to report incidents of vandalism to the Police or the Guyana Fire Service,” the GFS said.