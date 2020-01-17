4 in custody after CANU intercepts fertiliser truck with cocaine, ganja

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday intercepted a fertiliser-laden truck destined for Berbice with a large quantity of ganja and cocaine along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Based on information received, two white salt bags containing the drugs were collected and loaded onto the truck by the occupants.

The bags contained 40 parcels of cannabis weighing 22 kilograms and two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.74 kilograms.

As a result of the bust, four persons were arrested and taken to CANU’s headquarters, where they were assisting with the investigation. The drug enforcement unit says it will continue to tighten its grip on narcotics distribution across the country.