Education Ministry says will assist victims in St. Agnes School attack

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Guyana Teachers’ Union wishes to react to the unfortunate and absolutely abhorrent incident which took place at the St. Agnes Primary School yesterday, January 15, 2020.

First and foremost, at no time and under any circumstances would any form of violence in schools be condoned, especially when our students and teachers are involved. The Ministry of Education, would have in a previous statement, unequivocally expressed this position.

Therefore, any criminal act perpetrated by any parent or other person of the public on teachers, students or any member of the Education sector ought to be meted out with the fullest extent of the law. In this regard, the Ministry has taken the position to assist victims in their pursuit of criminal proceedings against perpetrators in instituting the appropriate criminal charges. The Ministry and the Guyana Teachers’ Union offer their full support towards the prosecution of these assailants.

The public is assured that as investigations are underway, some crucial decision will be taken and instituted in an effort towards ensuring that incidents of this nature would not be repeated.