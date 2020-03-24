4 arrested over marijuana found in public transportation

Four persons have been arrested following the discovery of over three kilograms of marijuana in a public transportation vehicle.

The drug bust was made at around 15:00hrs on Monday.

Police ranks intercepted the vehicle in the vicinity of the Sparendaam Police Station, conducted a search, and found four parcels of the suspected cannabis concealed in the trunk.

Four persons, including the driver of the vehicle, have been detained pending legal advice.

Police Headquarters, in a statement, stated that all four individuals denied knowledge of the illegal substance.