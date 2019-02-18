3rd person arrested for failed execution attempt on Chinese National

Police in ‘B’ Division (Berbice) have arrested a third person in connection with the foiled execution attempt on a Chinese businessman at Skeldon, Berbice last week.

The third person has been identified as ‘Frankie’. It was alleged that he went to “change” $27,000 into small notes at the man’s business place a few days before the incident.

<<<Inews>>> understands that the third man who was arrested is also from Corriverton.

On Thursday last, two men turned up at the Chinese National business place in a heavily tinted Toyota Promo motorcar. They reportedly exited the vehicle and made their way into the window factor.

Upon realizing what was happening, the Chinese National raised an alarm but he was lashed to the face with a hammer. They reportedly hurried out of the business place and left the scene,

One of the men were subsequently arrested during a roadblock in a car fitting the description of the one used by the paid hit men.

Another man was later arrested at Number 50 Village. He told police that he was from Georgetown but could not have given the ranks a reason for his presence in the ancient county.

One day after their arrest, both men confessed to collecting $1M each from a city businessman to torture and kill the Chinese National. According to the men, the money was dropped off by a taxi driver.

As police continue their investigations, they are on the hunt for two other men who reside in Georgetown.