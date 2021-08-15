38-Y-O male is latest COVID fatality; 106 new cases

The Ministry of Health says one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 574.

The latest fatality is a 38-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, another 106 persons have contradicted COVID-19. With these new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has increased to 23,561.

However, only 1038 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1022 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also four other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 21,946 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.