Sophia man shot dead over alleged triangular love affair

A 24-year-old man was shot dead in the wee hours of today over an alleged triangular love affair.

Dead is Keon McPherson of lot 687 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Police say a 21-year-old male and a 28-year-old female have since been taken into custody.

The incident occurred sometime around 04:00 hours at ‘C’ Field Sophia.

Investigations revealed that McPherson was in a triangular love affair with a female of ‘C’ Field Sophia, who was also intimate with another male of Broad and Lombard Streets, Georgetown.

The brother of the deceased man told the police that the two of them were at home when about 23:50hrs on Saturday, McPherson indicated that he was going to ‘C’ Field.

At about 04:00hrs today, an unknown female called the Guyana Police Force’s Command Centre and reported that McPherson was seen in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, lying motionless with what appears to be blood on his skin.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators inspected the body and discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound on McPherson’s left side chest and one on his right hand.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

The male and female were arrested and are presently in custody assisting the investigations.