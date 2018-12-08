UPDATE: 36 detained in Police sweep of town areas

Police on Saturday conducted several cordon and search operations in the North Cummingsburg and Kingston areas of Georgetown resulting in 36 persons being detained in connection with several offences.

According to Police Publication Relations Officer (PRO) Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, among the detained are ten documented foreign nationals (eight females and two males).

Contrary to what was initially stated, the PRO subsequently confirmed that the foreign nationals have their documents intact, as this was verified by by ranks of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who are responsible for same.

Moreover, he outlined that a Rosemary Lane resident was found in possession of 88 grams of cannabis packaged in small-sized ziplock bags, while two motorcycles and a flat screen television suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained have also been taken into custody.

Ramlakhan said that two Senior Superintendents spearheaded the more that three hours long operations that involved a total of 108 ranks.