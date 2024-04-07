35-Y-O man “stable” after being shot in leg

A man is now hospitalised with a gunshot injury to his leg after he was shot during a robbery this morning on Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Wesson Hinds, a 35-year-old labourer, who was reportedly targeted by two unidentified men wearing face masks.

One of the assailants, armed with a handgun, was the pillion rider on a motorcycle, details of which including registration number, type, and colour remain unknown.

The incident occurred at about 09:40hrs on Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

According to police investigations, Hinds was standing on Charlotte Street opposite the Truth Power, Glory, and Sanctuary Church, facing north when the suspects approached from the south on the motorcycle.

The pillion rider disembarked, demanded belongings from the victim, asking “If he get anything” and without delay, discharged a round from a handgun, hitting the victim in his left upper thigh.

Subsequently, the suspects fled on the motorcycle.

The victim is receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with his condition reported as stable.

Investigations continue.

