31 new Covid cases; 12 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 31 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,765 as of October 19, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus jumped to 114.

The latest fatality is that of a 64-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

55 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 74 in institutional isolation and 819 in home isolation.

To date 17,135 tests have been conducted.