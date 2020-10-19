31 new Covid cases; 12 in ICU

0

Guyana has recorded 31 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,765 as of October 19, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus jumped to 114.

The latest fatality is that of a 64-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

55 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 74 in institutional isolation and 819  in home isolation.

To date 17,135 tests have been conducted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR