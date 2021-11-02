3 years jail for murder accused who escaped from Lusignan Prison

Kapildeo Gangadin, 24, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) about a week after he was remanded on two counts of murder, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Gangadin of Annandale, ECD, today made his appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of escape from lawful custody.

Gangadin had reportedly confessed to the murder of 20-year-old Chris Persaud of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and was subsequently remanded to prison. Persaud had owned an electronics store which was located at his home.

Gangadin was also charged with the 2020 murder of fisherman Mukesh Mangra.

Gangadin was not required to plead to the two counts of murder which were read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and as such, was remanded to prison until January 17, 2022.

However, on October 28, the murder accused escaped from the Lusignan Prison.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had said Gangadin was housed in the quarantine section of the prison, and based on preliminary investigations, he escaped after tampering with the housing unit.

Officials stated that from there he ventured to the back of the prison, where he used a cloth-pole to scale the fence and proceed into the farms, from where he scaled another fence and made good his escape.