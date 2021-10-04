3 unvaccinated persons among 4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 03, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 803.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|67
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 03
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|48
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 04
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|62
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 02
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|48
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 27
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 103 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,586.
There are 31 in the ICU, 122 in institutional isolation, 3,603 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries are 28,027.