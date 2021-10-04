3 unvaccinated persons among 4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 03, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 803.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 67 Demerara-Mahaica October 03 Partially Vaccinated Male 48 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara October 04 Unvaccinated Female 62 Demerara-Mahaica October 02 Unvaccinated Female 48 Demerara-Mahaica September 27 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 103 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,586.

There are 31 in the ICU, 122 in institutional isolation, 3,603 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are 28,027.