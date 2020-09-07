3 persons in custody over brutal murders of Berbice teens

Three persons have been taken into custody in relation to the brutal murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

This by revealed by Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie during an emergency press conference this morning to update the nation on this heinous crime.

The suspects in custody are: a 57-year-old man upon whose estate there were what appeared to be bloodstains, a handyman who worked with the estate owner, and his son.

According to the police, the men are assisting with the investigation.

At this time, no murder weapon has been found.

The badly mutilated bodies of the two young men were discovered on Sunday at a coconut farm at Cotton Tree, almost one day after they went missing.

The teens disappeared after going to the backdam on Friday evening to pick coconuts.

Their bodies were discovered with chops all over their bodies, including their necks, heads, and face.