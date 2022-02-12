3 more females die from COVID; 65 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,193.
These latest fatalities are:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|80
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|February 10
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|57
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|February 11
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|49
|Demerara-Mahaica
|February 12
|Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, some 65 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.
A total of 62,221 confirmed cases are now in Guyana. However, only 2,016 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are 14 other persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 59,012 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.