3 more females die from COVID; 65 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,193.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 80 Upper Demerara-Berbice February 10 Unvaccinated Female 57 Upper Demerara-Berbice February 11 Unvaccinated Female 49 Demerara-Mahaica February 12 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, some 65 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

A total of 62,221 confirmed cases are now in Guyana. However, only 2,016 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are 14 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 59,012 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.