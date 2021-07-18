3 more die from COVID-19 as 91 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 512.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 65 Mahaica- Berbice July 15 Female 41 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara July 16 Male 82 East Berbice- Corentyne July 17

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, some 91 new infections were detected.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 21,562.

Of these, however, only 1216 cases are currently active, that is, 13 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1203 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There is also one other person in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 19,834 persons have recovered from the life-threathening disease.

See below for today’s full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: