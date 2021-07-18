Over 10k students to benefit from $196M as ‘Because We Care’ cash grant launches in Region 5

Over the next three days $196M is scheduled to be distributed to 10, 324 students in the Mahaica – Berbice region through the Government of Guyana’s Because We Care cash grant which was launched in Region Five today at the Karamat Primary School located along the Mahaicony Creek.

Launching the programme today was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. She explained to parents that the grant is meant for each public school child and that the Government is exploring the possibility of having the programme extended to the private school.

The grant is valued at $19,000 which includes $15,000 from the Because We Care cash grant and $4000 from the Uniform and School Supplies grant. She encouraged parents to use the money for the benefit of their children. She said that parents know best what the money can be used to purchase to benefit their children which is the reason why the Government chose not to limit parents on where they can spend the grant.

She added the grant is meant to give parents a helping hand to enhance the lives of their children and the home as most parents want to ensure their children can grow up under better conditions than they did and have more opportunities and achieving more in life.

According to Minister Manickchand, the programme is one that shows the Government understands how difficult raising a family is and as such, wish to support that process.

She noted that any good parent will ensure that the money is used effectively and can serve their children. Minister Manickchand encouraged parents to continue working with their children so that they all can excel and do better.

“All your time has to be with them. If they need to study and to stay up the whole night, you must keep them company. We need you to support your children,” the Education Minister stated.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Rion Peters said that he was happy to be a part of such an important and significant occasion. He commended the Government of Guyana and in particular the Minister of Education for ensuring that another promise is fulfilled. He said that the programme is a commitment by the government to invest in the country and more so the people in Region Five.

Regional Education Officer, Dionne Lewis also lauded the programme and said that she is happy to know that the Government and the Ministry have the learners at heart particularly during this time as we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Also spearheading the distribution today in the Region was the Honourable Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall. Students from 18 nursery, primary and secondary schools received their grants today in the region.