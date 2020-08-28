3 charged for murder of Canadian youth

Three persons were this morning remanded to prison for the murder of 23-year-old Nicholas Ramkissoon Jaipaul, a Canadian national who was staying with relatives in Guyana.

They are Monasar Beharry called ‘Brickhead’, the alleged mastermind of the murder; Aszim Shivgobin called ‘Blackie’, and Charran Shedhan called ‘Vickey’.

They appeared via zoom before Magistrate Alex Moore.

The trio was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that between August 12 to August 16, 2020, at Moleson Creek they murdered Jaipaul.

They were all remanded to prison until October 15.

The charred remains of Jaipaul were found on August 20 at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice – a few days after he was reported missing by his grandfather with whom he was staying.

Reports are that the young man was abducted, strangled to death and his body burnt with truck tyres.

Jaipaul had arrived in Guyana in March and was slated to return home in May but was unable to do so due to the closure of the borders, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stayed with his 86-year-old grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul.

The pensioner reported that the last time he saw his grandson was just before he retired to bed the on the evening of August 16.

This was during the countrywide power outage. The elderly man explained that he got out of bed and lit two lamps – one of which he gave his grandson and he returned to bed. Upon waking up the next morning, he realised that his grandson was missing.

The elderly man revealed that he received a telephone call that morning, where the caller claimed that he had kidnapped his grandson, and was demanding a ransom of $50 million.

Reports indicate that the young man was murdered as revenge against his grandfather in relation to a court matter over rice lands.

The alleged mastermind reportedly contracted the son of one of the maids who worked with the pensioner to execute the murder of his grandson.