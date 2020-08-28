APNU/AFC now seeking int’l community’s “interference”

Even after launching a vicious attack campaign against the international community over the past five months, the APNU/AFC Coalition is now lobbying global agencies and foreign governments.

The party on Thursday said its “presumptive” Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, has written several heads of government and the international organisations, outlining that “based on the vast amount of evidence” the APNU+AFC Coalition “believes, and intends to prove, that the elections held on March 2 lacked credibility and legitimacy”.

However, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall has called out the coalition over this new approach.

In a social media post, Nandlall posited that “anyone living in this hemisphere would have been familiar with Harmon and his rigging cabal’s relentless efforts for over five (5) successive months, day in and day out, to steal an entire Government, hijack the will of the majority expressed by the ballot, slaughter democracy, trample upon the Constitution, and make a mockery of the rule of law. All of this was showcased on a global platform.”

“During that period, anyone who dared uttered a word in defence of righteousness was publicly vilified, verbally abused, and their character assassinated in the most vile, vulgar, and in some cases racist fashion. Caribbean brothers and sisters, foreign friends and international organisations were denigrated and accused of “interference” and “attacking sovereignty”,” Nandlall added.

Nandlall, who played an instrumental role for the now governing PPP/C during those five months of political and electoral impasse, recalled that even the judiciary was not spared, with judges who ruled against the Coalition also facing vicious and scurrilous ridicule publicly.

“Guyanese were accosted, threatened and abused in person and on social media platforms in the nastiest possible ways. So, I ask again, to whom is Mr. Harmon preaching? And then again, what is he preaching? I have read the statement. It is one of the rare occasions where the message is as atrocious as the messenger,” he asserted.

In the missive, the APNU/AFC said Harmon wrote the Secretaries General of the United Nations (UN), Commonwealth, Amnesty International, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS) as well as the Presidents of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Inter-Parliamentary Union and ParlAmericas, the Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, among others.

He has also written to several foreign countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and to the Prime Ministers and Leaders of the Opposition of all CARICOM countries and the European Union (EU), as well as to the Inter-American Development Bank and a number of local organisations, including the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA), the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), among others.

In the correspondence, he complained about “a discriminatory and vindictive witch-hunt of professionals and public servants is underway” in Guyana, and that the APNU+AFC Coalition views all of the foregoing as “grave, worrisome and very disturbing” developments.