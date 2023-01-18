2nd prisoner who escaped from police van recaptured

Police officers, acting on information received, this morning went to Bushy Park on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) where they apprehended Ryan Wilson, who had escaped from lawful custody on January 13.

Wilson, a 29-year-old contractor of Vergenoegen, EBE was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he is presently awaiting charges.

On the day in question, Wilson and other prison escaped by kicking open the door of the prison van in which they were being transported. At the time, the vehicle was on the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, en route to the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The other escapee, 22-year-old Shamar Singh, has since turned himself into police custody.

Singh was handed over on Monday by his mother, Diane Singh of West Coast Demerara (WCD). The mother, upon being questioned, disclosed that her son made contact with her via cellphone and asked her to collect him at GPL at Vreed-en-Hoop stelling, West Coast Demerara, since he wanted to turn himself in.

As a result, the woman said she went and picked him up and took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and handed him over to the police. He was then rearrested and is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Wilson was charged with indecent assault while Singh was charged with simple larceny and possession of narcotics.

They are both expected to face additional charges for escaping from lawful custody.