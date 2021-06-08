2nd dose Sputnik V vaccines to arrive soon – Dr Anthony

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has revealed that the second doses of the Sputnik V vaccines should arrive in the country either this week or early next week.

On May 27, the Health Ministry had announced that no second doses are available for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a delay in supplies.

Many persons are waiting to receive their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, but the Health Minister assured that they can receive their jabs anytime between 4 t o12 weeks.

According to him, ‘the longer the delay, the longer the immunity would last’.

He also assured that “we continue to work with the supplier to see how fast we can get those second dose in.”

Guyana yesterday received another consignment of 100,000 first dose Sputnik V vaccine.

In the meantime, persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit any one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their vaccines as the country aims to achieve herd immunity.