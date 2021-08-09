26-Y-O male among two new COVID-19 deaths; 12 new infections

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 561.

These latest fatalities are two males, a 66-year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 26-year-old from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). They both died on Sunday while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, 12 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours as active cases reduce to 796. This includes 19 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 777 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also six persons in institutional quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 22,992 while the number of recovered cases have gone up to to 21,637.