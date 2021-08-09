‘Big John’ wanted for Sophia mechanic’s murder

John Kennedy called “Big John” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of 21-year-old Jaleel Leow, who was gunned last Monday.

Kennedy, 38, last known address was lot 751 Field 8 Section ‘B’, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John Kennedy is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Leow, a mechanic of Dennis Street, Campbelville, Georgetown was shot four times on August 2.

The incident occurred at around 17:50hrs while the young man was hanging out with a group of people at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

At the time, the suspects were identified as “Double Clip” and “Brainer”.

The Police had said that Leow was liming with female shopkeeper and several other mechanics by the shopkeeper’s house.

The group was then approached by the two suspects who arrived on bicycles.

One of the suspects, who was armed with two cutlasses, went up to the shopkeeper and declared “problem you want”.

The woman responded in the negative and she, and the party began to walk away into her yard.

But the other suspect then pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants, walked up to the Leow who was walking into the yard and discharged two rounds which struck him to his upper back.

Leow fell to the ground and the gunman discharged two more rounds which hit him to his upper chest.

Leow got up and ran to the back of the yard, where he collapsed.

The shooter then fired another shot at another man from the group who was standing by the roadside. However, the bullet just grazed him to his right upper hand.

The shooter and his accomplice then mounted their bicycles and made good their escape.