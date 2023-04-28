25-Y-O man attacked, left for dead by “friend”

A 25-year-old man of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) may never be able to speak again after he was slashed to the throat in an alleged attempt by a “friend” to have him killed.

Injured is Andrew Arnold, a contractor.

The incident in question occurred at around 16:00hrs on April 2 at Pigeon Island, ECD and was committed by someone whom Arnold had known since he was 14.

The victim informed this publication that he was lured to the area by the friend under false pretense.

Upon arriving there, Arnold said he was attacked by his friend, who slashed his throat twice with a sharp object, causing him bleed profusely.

“Me and the boy were hanging out, and he told me to go with him to his mom’s place in Pigeon Island to collect some money, so we went…we took the seawall because he said he doesn’t like to ride on the road…”

“When we got there, he grabbed me from behind, put a knife to my neck, and told me that he had money to kill me. He then slit my throat, threw me over the seawall, threw my bicycle on me, and said, ‘you dead now,’ and rode off,” Arnold recounted.

After the suspect fled, Arnold took his shirt and tied it around his neck, retrieved his bicycle, and rode to the Grand Coastal Hotel for help to call the police. He was later rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and remains at large. Arnold claims that since the incident, he fears for his life, especially amid a lack of police support.

“The boy is spreading rumors in Jango Town that he is coming to make sure I’m dead, and if he can’t get me, he’s coming for my family,” Arnold bemoaned.

Arnold does not have substantive evidence of who might have hired the attack but he believes it is an individual with whom he had a previous misunderstanding.

“We had a story in court, but the matter was settled. However, they still want revenge,” Arnold surmised.

Arnold is calling for justice to be served swiftly.

--- ---