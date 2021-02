The local count of COVID-19 cases increased by 25 on Thursday, raising the overall positives to 8338. The new cases were detected after total of 1045 swabs were sent for analysis.

Seven patients are seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 45 persons in institutional isolation, 468 on home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine.

The country has seen a total of 7629 recoveries – 110 of which were reported in one day.

Meanwhile, Guyana has tested 56,902 persons thus far.